Curtiss was recalled by the Mets on Saturday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Curtiss is on his third big-league stint of the season. He's struggled to a 4.85 ERA in 13 innings of relief at the highest level this year, striking out just 13.2 percent of opposing batters, and his 6.57 ERA in 13.1 Triple-A frames hardly inspired confidence. Tommy Hunter was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.