Curtiss struck out one in a perfect ninth inning during Friday's 17-6 win over the A's.

The leverage was about as low as it gets, but Curtiss still did his job effectively. The 30-year-old right-hander has two holds in six appearances to begin the season along with a 1.23 ERA and 6:2 K:BB through 7.1 innings, but despite numerous injuries in the Mets' bullpen, he seems unlikely to see consistent late-inning work.