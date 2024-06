Iglesias went 4-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored in Friday's 11-1 win over the Cubs.

Iglesias was active early, singling and scoring a run in the second inning, hitting an RBI single in the third and adding a two-run single in the fourth. He later added another base hit in the seventh. Iglesias has gone an impressive 14-for-32 with six RBI and five runs scored in his return to the majors while primarily starting at second base against left-handed pitchers.