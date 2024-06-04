Iglesias went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in Monday's win over the Nationals.

Getting the start at second base and batting eighth with left-hander MacKenzie Gore on the mound for the Nats, Iglesias produced his first three-hit performance since August 2022 -- and that game was in Coors Field. The 34-year-old was added to the roster to provide infield depth, but he's begun his Mets tenure by going 5-for-11 with a stolen base. With Jeff McNeil stumbling to a career-worst .227/.296/.320 slash line and 103.9 mph max exit velocity so far, the door could be open for Iglesias to see more playing time than expected at the keystone, and potentially even take over the starting job.