Quintana (ribs) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
It will be his first time facing live hitters since he underwent bone-graft surgery on his rib cage in March. If all goes well in that live BP workout, Quintana could advance to a minor-league rehab assignment soon after. The veteran left-hander signed a two-year, $26 million contract with the Mets over the offseason and appears on track to make his official debut for the club sometime before the end of June.