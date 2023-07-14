The Mets activated Quintana (rib) from the 60-day injured list Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Quintana reached the 30-day limit on his rehab assignment, so his activation was merely a formality. While the Mets haven't yet announced when the left-hander will make his team debut, he'll likely make a start next week during the team's two-game home series with the White Sox. The veteran left-hander has been out all season following surgery in March on his rib cage. Quintana held a 4.60 ERA and 16:8 K:BB over 15.2 innings covering five minor-league rehab appearances.