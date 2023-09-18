Quintana (3-5) struck out two batters and earned a win over the Reds on Sunday. He allowed two runs on eight hits and a walk over 6.2 frames.

Quintana coughed up a run in the first inning but held the Reds in check until Nick Senzel knocked a solo shot in the fifth. Quintana has allowed two or fewer runs in four straight starts and seven of his last eight. During that eight-start stretch, he's posted a 2.81 ERA, lowering his season mark to 3.02 through 65.2 frames. Quintana's next outing is currently projected to be in Philadelphia.