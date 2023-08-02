Quintana did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over 6.2 innings against the Royals. He struck out two.
Quintana corralled a second consecutive quality start and pushed past the sixth inning for the first time in 2023. Though Quintana has yet to pick up a tally in the win column, he owns a 3.57 ERA and a 10:3 K:BB through three starts and is lined up to visit the Orioles for his next start.
