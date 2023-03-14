Mets general manager Billy Eppler said Tuesday that Quintana (rib) is not expected back until at least July, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

As confirmed by Eppler, Quintana needs surgery -- including a bone graft -- to repair the stress fracture on the left side of his rib cage. Doctors also found a lesion in that area and Quintana was sent to a tumor specialist, but a biopsy thankfully came back benign. The veteran southpaw joined the Mets on a two-year, $26 million contract over the winter after working to a sharp 2.93 ERA across 165.2 regular-season innings between the Pirates and Cardinals in 2022. David Peterson and Tylor Megill will continue their spring battle to replace Quintana in the rotation, but both could end up getting starts.