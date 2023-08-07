Quintana (0-3) took the loss Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings in a 2-0 loss to the Orioles. He struck out six.
It was another tough-luck loss for Quintana, who put together his third consecutive quality start. In four starts since making his season debut following rib surgery, the 34-year-old Quintana has shown that he's still an effective pitcher with a 3.42 ERA and 1.31 WHIP. However, as long as the Mets continue to flounder, wins are going to be tough to attain for the 13-year vet.
