Quintana (ribs) was in the clubhouse with the Mets prior to their Opening Day win over the Marlins and will begin his rehab this weekend in New York, Abbey Mastrocco of The New York Daily News reports.

The veteran southpaw underwent a bone graft on his ribcage after a stress fracture revealed a benign tumor this spring. Quintana has no timeline for his return to a mound, however, and a July return to the rotation still seems like the best-case scenario. "I don't know yet," he said Thursday. "I don't have dates. This week I start to get moving and can work out. Let's see, it's one step at a time."