Quintana came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers, allowing three hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out five.

In a battle of veteran southpaws, Quintana and Andrew Heaney traded goose eggs before finally turning things over to the bullpens, with all the offense coming in the seventh inning and later. It was a strong bounceback effort for Quintana, who had reeled off five straight quality starts before stumbling in Atlanta in his last outing. Since making his season debut after the All-Star break, the 34-year-old has a 3.26 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 35:20 K:BB through 47 innings, giving him streaming appeal heading into his next start, which is likely to come on the road next week against the Nationals.