Quintana (ribs) gave up two runs on four hits and three walks over 2.2 innings while striking out two in a rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.

The left-hander got stretched out to 64 pitches, but only 33 of them were strikes and he got taken deep by career minor-league Jamie Westbrook. The shaky outing probably ends any chance Quintana had of joining the Mets' rotation before the All-Star break, but if David Peterson struggles badly in his start Sunday against the Giants, the Mets could have a tough decision to make the following weekend. More likely, Quintana gets activated from the injured list and makes his season debut after the break.