Quintana did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings against Arizona. He struck out four.

Quintana is still 2-5 on the season despite allowing two runs or fewer in seven of his 10 starts this season. Overall, the veteran southpaw sports a 3.05 ERA with a 1.27 WHIP and 43:23 K:BB across 59 innings this season. Quintana's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Reds in his next outing.