Quintana (2-5) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over seven innings in an 11-5 victory over the Nationals. He struck out four.

The veteran southpaw gave up back-to-back hits to lead off the game, with Jacob Young crossing the plate after his double, but Quintana slammed the door on the Nats the rest of the way and didn't let another runner even get into scoring position. The 34-year-old has been impressive since making his season debut in late July after recovering from surgery this spring to repair a stress fracture in his ribcage, delivering quality starts in seven of his last eight outings. Quintana is next set to take the mound early next week in a home series against the Diamondbacks.