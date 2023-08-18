Quintana (1-4) earned the win Thursday, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks over six innings against the Cardinals. He struck out five.

Quintana was highly effective Thursday, going 1-2-3 through each of the first three innings and hurling six scoreless frames before finally surrendering a solo home run to Tyler O'Neill to open the seventh. It was the first home run allowed by the left-hander in six starts this season while he's also allowed two earned runs or fewer in five of those six outings. On the down side, he's also issued at least two walks in all but one start.