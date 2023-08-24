Quintana (1-5) allowed five runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday versus Atlanta.

Quintana failed to complete six innings for the first time since his season debut July 20 versus the White Sox. Atlanta was also the first team he's faced multiple times this year, but he couldn't replicate the success of allowing one run over six innings on Aug. 12. Quintana is now at a 3.73 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 30:17 K:BB through 41 innings across seven starts this season. He's tentatively projected for a home start versus the Rangers next week.