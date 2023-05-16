Quintana (ribs) is scheduled to undergo a checkup CT scan Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
If the results show an encouraging level of healing, Quintana should be cleared to take the next step in his throwing program. He began playing catch on flat ground toward the end of April and would seem to be nearing mound workouts. The veteran left-hander required surgery in mid-March to repair a stress fracture on the left side of his rib cage and is not expected to make his Mets debut until closer to the midway point of the 2023 campaign.