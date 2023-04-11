Quintana (ribs) was transferred Tuesday from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list.
This move opens up a spot on the Mets' 40-man roster for Seth Elledge, who was claimed off waivers Tuesday from Atlanta. Quintana will be out until at least July after requiring a bone graft on his ribcage in late March to repair a stress fracture and remove a benign tumor.
