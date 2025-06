The Mets transferred Siri (tibia) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for outfielder Travis Jankowski, but it doesn't alter Siri's timeline for a return since he has already been on the shelf for more than 60 days. He remains shut down from baseball activities after suffering a setback recently with his fractured left tibia.