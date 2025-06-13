Siri suffered a setback in his recovery from a fractured tibia and has been shut down from all baseball activities, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Siri fractured his tibia back on April 12 versus the Athletics and still hasn't returned to the field on any sort of rehab assignment after initially being given a recovery timeline of 8-to-12 weeks. The Mets may not see Siri again until after the All-Star break next month. Tyrone Taylor has been manning center field for New York since Siri's injury.