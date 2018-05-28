Plawecki (hand) was activated from the 10-day disabled list, but is not in the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

He hit .231/.333/.462 with a home run and three strikeouts in 13 at-bats during his rehab assignment with Triple-A. Devin Mesoraco, who is starting at catcher and hitting sixth against the Braves, will challenge Plawecki for playing time going forward. It figures to be a pretty even split for now. Tomas Nido was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.