Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Appears expendable
Plawecki may not begin the upcoming season with the Mets following the Wilson Ramos signing, Andy Martino of TheOutline.com reports.
Plawecki shared the catching duties with Travis d'Arnaud for most of the 2018 campaign, but he may be on the outside looking in after New York added a solid backstop via free agency in Ramos. The Mets could include Plawecki in a trade to acquire much-needed depth in the bullpen, per Martino, or Plawecki may simply end up at Triple-A Syracuse to begin the 2019 season.
