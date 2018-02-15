Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Tuesday that Plawecki will compete with Travis d'Arnaud for playing time behind the plate this spring, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

D'Arnaud is the incumbent No. 1 backstop, but his hold on the top spot on the depth chart likely slipped after Plawecki slashed .303/.411/.474 after the All-Star break last season. To his credit, d'Arnaud also picked up the pace offensively in the second half and offers more power upside than Plawecki, who counts plate discipline as his top skill. Callaway wouldn't reveal his plans for how he plans on divvying out the workload at catcher, but it's likely that a timeshare that slightly favors d'Arnaud will be in place as long as both backstops are healthy and performing well at the dish.