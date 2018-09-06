Plawecki's post-game CT scan came back negative after he was hit with a pitch in the ribs during Wednesday's contest versus the Dodgers, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Though he initially remained in the game following this incident in the eighth inning, Tomas Nido took over for Plawecki in the bottom of the frame as a precaution. Plawecki should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener versus the Phillies.