Plawecki went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI, run scored and a strikeout in Tuesday's loss to the Rockies.

Plawecki delivered a run-scoring single in the second inning to knot the score at two, but the Rockies would end up exploding for six runs in the third to pull away early. The RBI was just his third of the season -- and first since May 28. Though the 27-year-old is slashing just .213/.360/.295, he's alternated starts behind the plate with Devin Mesoraco over the last eight games and should continue to more or less split time as neither one of them have inspired much confidence at the plate.