Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Draws second straight start
Plawecki will start at catcher and bat seventh Thursday against the Nationals, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.
It's the second straight start for Plawecki and his fourth in six games, suggesting that he may have usurped Travis d'Arnaud as the preferred option behind the plate for the time being. Both backstops have been productive offensively this season, but Plawecki's exceptional plate discipline probably gives him a higher floor than d'Arnaud, who has delivered sub-.310 on-base percentages in four of his five big-league campaigns. So long as d'Arnaud stays healthy and his performance doesn't take a major dip, he'll likely see at least two or three starts per week, making it unlikely that Plawecki sees a workload comparable to most No. 1 catchers around the league.
