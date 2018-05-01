Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Expected to miss another two weeks
General manager Sandy Alderson said Plawecki (hand) will probably be sidelined for at least another two weeks, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Plawecki recently resumed throwing, but according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, his grip strength still hasn't improved, leaving him at least a couple of weeks away from rejoining the Mets. An updated timetable for his return should emerge once he's able to ramp up his activity. In the meantime, Tomas Nido and Jose Lobaton will split duties behind the dish.
