Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Gets breather Tuesday
Plawecki is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Braves.
Plawecki will give way to the hot-hitting Devin Mesoraco behind the dish after collecting a trio of hits and catching all nine innings in his first game back from the disabled list Monday. The two should figure to settle into a timeshare behind the plate now that Plawecki is healthy.
More News
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Three hits in Monday's nightcap•
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Activated, not starting Game 1 on Monday•
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Homers in first rehab outing•
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Headed for rehab assignment•
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Targeting late-May return•
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Plays catch Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...