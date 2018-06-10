Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Gets Sunday off
Plawecki is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Now that Devin Mesoraco has recovered from a hamstring injury that briefly sidelined him, he'll step in behind the plate for the second time in three games. Mesoraco's sketchy track record on the health front the last few seasons likely means he won't be asked to handle a full workload at catcher, so Plawecki should still see his fair share of action in the timeshare. While he lacks Mesoraco's power upside, Plawecki's impressive plate discipline -- he sports a 19.0 BB% for the season -- gives him increased utility in leagues that count on-base percentage rather than batting average as a category.
