Plawecki went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Nationals.

Plawecki took Max Scherzer deep in the seventh inning for his second home run of the season. He has an uninspiring .229/.357/.406 line through 96 at-bats this season, and he continues to lag behind Devin Mesoraco on the Mets' catching depth chart. That limits his fantasy value to the deepest of formats.

