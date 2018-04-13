Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Has broken hand after all
Plawecki broke his hand after being hit by a pitch Wednesday, the New York Post reports.
Initial reports held that Plawecki had avoided a broken hand, but it now appears that he was not so lucky. Assuming that this latest report is accurate, Plawecki will be out for an extended period. That's bad news for the Mets, who are already set to miss Travis d'Arnaud for a long time with a partially torn UCL. Jose Lobaton and Tomas Nido are set to split catching duties in New York while their two primary catchers are sidelined.
