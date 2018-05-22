Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Headed for rehab assignment
Plawecki (hand) will begin a rehab stint Wednesday with Triple-A Las Vegas, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Plawecki has been dealing with a non-displaced hairline fracture in his left hand, but he's making progress as he'll participate in Triple-A action starting Wednesday. The extent of his rehab assignment figures to be determined by how his non-throwing hand responds. Once healthy, Plawecki is slated to become the primary starter behind the dish.
