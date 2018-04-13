Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Heading to disabled list
Plawecki will head to the disabled list with a hairline fracture in his hand, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Plawecki was hit in the hand by a pitch Wednesday. Initial X-rays were negative, and the team thought he'd be no worse than day-to-day, but a follow-up MRI revealed the hairline fracture. He'll head to the 10-day DL but will not need surgery. With Travis d'Arnaud (elbow) also set to be out for an extended period, the Mets have an injury crisis at catcher. Jose Lobaton will likely be called up from Triple-A to split catching duties with Tomas Nido, though neither is a starting-caliber player, so the team could look to make a trade.
