Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Hitting cleanup Sunday
Plawecki will start at catcher and bat cleanup Sunday against the Cubs, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
With a .303 slugging percentage for his career, Plawecki hardly profiles as an ideal middle-of-the-order hitter, but the Mets' lack of healthy right-handed power bats apparently made the backstop one of the more palatable cleanup options against Cubs southpaw Jon Lester. The lineup assignment could provide Plawecki with more RBI chances than he might normally receive out of his usual spot in the lower half of the order.
