Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Homers in first rehab outing
Plawecki (hand) played five innings behind the plate and went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in his first rehab game at Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Plawecki will probably need to log a full nine-inning game behind the plate in addition to picking up some more at-bats before the Mets bring him back from the 10-day disabled list. Once that happens, Plawecki will likely unseat Devin Mesoraco as the Mets' primary backstop, but the 27-year-old doesn't project as a major fantasy asset outside of leagues that count on-base percentage as a category.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Add Marco and these Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...