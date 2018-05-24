Plawecki (hand) played five innings behind the plate and went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in his first rehab game at Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Plawecki will probably need to log a full nine-inning game behind the plate in addition to picking up some more at-bats before the Mets bring him back from the 10-day disabled list. Once that happens, Plawecki will likely unseat Devin Mesoraco as the Mets' primary backstop, but the 27-year-old doesn't project as a major fantasy asset outside of leagues that count on-base percentage as a category.