Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Homers in return to majors
Plawecki went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Saturday's win over Miami.
Plawecki should stick with the Mets for the remainder of the season after Rene Rivera was claimed off waivers by the Cubs. With Travis d'Arnaud likely to receive the bulk of starts behind the plate, Plawecki's fantasy value is likely to remain limited to cavernous settings. Plawecki projects start a couple of games a week to give d'Arnaud a breather, though.
