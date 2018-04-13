Plawecki, who will be placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday after being diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his left hand, won't require surgery and could be sidelined as little as 2-to-3 weeks with the injury, Steve Gelbs of SportsNet New York reports.

Plawecki was fortunate to only sustain a minor fracture to his hand after being hit by a pitch in Wednesday's win over the Marlins, so it doesn't appear that an extended absence will be in store for the backstop. However, since Plawecki is due to miss more than the minimum 10 days and fellow catcher Travis d'Arnaud (elbow) is out indefinitely with a torn UCL, the Mets could look outside the organization to address their depth at the position. The Mets are expected to add Jose Lobaton to the 40-man roster Friday to complement recent Triple-A callup Tomas Nido behind the plate, but don't be surprised if the team also puts in a waiver claim for another veteran catcher in Miguel Montero, who the Nationals designated for assignment earlier this week.