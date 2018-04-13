Mets' Kevin Plawecki: May miss only 2-to-3 weeks
Plawecki, who will be placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday after being diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his left hand, won't require surgery and could be sidelined as little as 2-to-3 weeks with the injury, Steve Gelbs of SportsNet New York reports.
Plawecki was fortunate to only sustain a minor fracture to his hand after being hit by a pitch in Wednesday's win over the Marlins, so it doesn't appear that an extended absence will be in store for the backstop. However, since Plawecki is due to miss more than the minimum 10 days and fellow catcher Travis d'Arnaud (elbow) is out indefinitely with a torn UCL, the Mets could look outside the organization to address their depth at the position. The Mets are expected to add Jose Lobaton to the 40-man roster Friday to complement recent Triple-A callup Tomas Nido behind the plate, but don't be surprised if the team also puts in a waiver claim for another veteran catcher in Miguel Montero, who the Nationals designated for assignment earlier this week.
More News
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Heading to disabled list•
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Has broken hand after all•
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: X-rays come back clean•
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Set for full-time duty•
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Draws second straight start•
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Reaches base four times in Opening Day win•
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...