Plawecki will be put on paternity leave "any day now," Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

With Devin Mesoraco nursing a neck sprain, Tomas Nido is the only healthy catcher on New York's active roster at the moment. Until his wife goes into labor, Plawecki will likely continue to receive regular starts behind the plate, which is where he's situated for Friday's series opener against Washington.

