Plawecki will get the Opening Day start for the Mets behind the plate, Mike Puma of The New York Post reports.

He's expected to split the workload fairly evenly with Travis d'Arnaud this season, but Opening Day starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard preferred working with Plawecki last season, which likely played into manager Mickey Callaway's thinking on his initial lineup. The 27-year-old slashed .260/.364/.400 with three home runs through 37 games in the majors last season, and he could be sneakily useful in deep OBP leagues with increased playing time.