Plawecki (hand) played catch Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

It was the first time in nearly four weeks that Plawecki was able to comfortably wear a glove on his fractured left hand, amounting to a step forward in the healing process for the backstop. Plawecki will likely still require a multi-game rehab assignment at some point before being activated from the 10-day disabled list, but it's unclear when he'll be ready to report to an affiliate. With fellow catcher Travis d'Arnaud (elbow) also shut down for the season, the Mets addressed their depth behind the plate by acquiring Devin Mesoraco from the Reds on Tuesday, but it's still expected that Plawecki will serve as the primary catcher once activated.