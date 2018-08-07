Plawecki went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the Reds.

He's hitting only .220 (11-for-50) since the beginning of July, and Plawecki remains stuck in a timeshare with Devin Mesoraco behind the plate for the Mets. Expect the arrangement to continue until one of them heats up enough to seize a majority of the starts.

