Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Pops third homer
Plawecki went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the Reds.
He's hitting only .220 (11-for-50) since the beginning of July, and Plawecki remains stuck in a timeshare with Devin Mesoraco behind the plate for the Mets. Expect the arrangement to continue until one of them heats up enough to seize a majority of the starts.
