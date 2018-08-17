Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Reaches base six times in win
Plawecki went 4-for-4, falling a home run short of the cycle with three RBI, three runs scored and two walks in Thursday's 24-4 win over Philadelphia in the first game of the doubleheader.
One day after knocking a grand slam, Plawecki kept swinging a hot bat Thursday. With just 151 at-bats on the year, Thursday's game brought his season average from .218 to .238 along with 23 RBI and 16 extra-base knocks.
