Plawecki was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday.

The Mets' backup catcher, Rene Rivera, was claimed off waivers by the Cubs, so they had to add a second catcher, and Plawecki was the obvious option. He hit .328/.375/.514 with nine home runs and a 13.8 percent strikeout rate in 275 plate appearances in the Pacific Coast League, although a lot of that production can be attributed to favorable hitting conditions. There is a chance he becomes useful in two-catcher formats, but he will likely only start two or three times per week initially.