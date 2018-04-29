Plawecki (hand) has resumed throwing, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

While this is encouraging news for the backstop, he still hasn't been able to catch since suffering a hairline fracture in his left (catching) hand earlier in the month, leaving his potential return timetable up in the air. The Mets will continue to use a combination of Jose Lobaton and Tomas Nido behind the dish until Plawecki is healthy.