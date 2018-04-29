Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Resumes throwing
Plawecki (hand) has resumed throwing, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
While this is encouraging news for the backstop, he still hasn't been able to catch since suffering a hairline fracture in his left (catching) hand earlier in the month, leaving his potential return timetable up in the air. The Mets will continue to use a combination of Jose Lobaton and Tomas Nido behind the dish until Plawecki is healthy.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...