Plawecki went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and one RBI in the 8-2 win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

After going 0-for-4 against Miami on Aug. 12, Plawecki has raised his season batting average from .216 to .241 in 158 total at-bats. He should continue seeing most of the action behind the dish with Devin Mesoraco serving as his backup. The 27-year-old has 24 RBI and 26 runs scored in 2018.