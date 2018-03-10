Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Set for increased workload in 2018
Plawecki will earn more starts against right-handed pitching this season, Kristie Ackert of The New York Daily News reports. "With the way our catchers are, the way they hit, we're going be able to cover opposing pitchers pretty good. Obviously [Travis] d'Arnaud is really good against lefties and I feel like Plawecki hangs in there really good against tough righties," Mets manager said Mickey Callaway said Friday. "So I think we'll base who's catching more on that type stuff, (rather) than who (pitchers) prefer to throw to."
This situation likely won't devolve into a full platoon, as Plawecki's career .628 OPS against RHP is actually worse than d'Arnaud's .704 mark, but it sounds like Callaway will use Plawecki's .270/.345/.459 line in 84 PAs against righties in 2017 as an excuse to split reps behind the plate more evenly this season. This will do more to hurt d'Arnaud's fantasy value than boost Plawecki's, but the 27-year-old does become marginally more interesting as a bargain option at catcher in deep NL-only formats.
More News
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Competing with d'Arnaud in spring•
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Sparks comeback win with homer•
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Set to spend time at first base•
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Hitting fifth Monday•
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Homers in return to majors•
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.