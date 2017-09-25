Plawecki is expected to start at first base for the second game of the Mets' doubleheader against the Braves, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

This move will likely result in Dominic Smith receiving the night off. Since reaching the majors in 2015, Plawecki has yet to appear at a position other than catcher. Over 31 games this season, Plawecki has slashed .247/.330/.376.