Plawecki went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and an additional run scored in Wednesday's win over the Orioles.

Plawecki scored in the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch, and he all but ended the game with his grand salami later in the inning. The backstop is still hitting just .218/.326/.374 this season, so he'll likely stick in a timeshare with Devin Mesoraco for the time being.