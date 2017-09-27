Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Sparks comeback win with homer
Plawecki went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Atlanta.
His offensive contributions have been few and far between, but Plawecki's third homer of 2017 came at a good time in this game, as it started the Mets' comeback from a 3-0 deficit. Although this was a nice outing for him, the 26-year-old catcher hasn't given fantasy owners any reason to be interested in his services.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...