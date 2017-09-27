Plawecki went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Atlanta.

His offensive contributions have been few and far between, but Plawecki's third homer of 2017 came at a good time in this game, as it started the Mets' comeback from a 3-0 deficit. Although this was a nice outing for him, the 26-year-old catcher hasn't given fantasy owners any reason to be interested in his services.